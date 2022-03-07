Liberia: Court Dismisses Case Against Three Indicted 'Armed Robbers'

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'D' has dismissed the criminal indictment against three suspected armed robbery.

Judge Ousman Feika on Wednesday restored the three indicted armed robbers' freedom based on an application filed to the Court by prosecuting lawyers led by Cllr. Lafayette Gould.

Cllr. Gould, according to our Judicial Correspondence, cited Chapter 18, Section 18.1 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia to drop charges against the three suspected armed robbers.

The law states "the prosecuting attorney may by leave of court file a dismissal of an indictment or complaint about some of the defendants".

As a result of this provision, Judge Ousman Feika but released Alvin Choloply, Junior Nynite, and Tamba Bondor with the right to the prosecuting lawyers to refile when the need arises.

Our Correspondent further revealed that Judge Feika's decision comes a day after the same court adjudged a notorious criminal Nikey Brown guilty of armed robbery and sentenced him to 18 years imprisonment at the Monrovia Central Prison.