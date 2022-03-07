Nigeria: APC Convention - We've Capacity to Resolve Issues - - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has the capacity to resolve its differences bordering on the forthcoming national convention.

President Buhari, who left Abuja on Sunday to London, the United Kingdon for what the presidency described as "routine medical checks" also said that going by the constitutional provisions, Vice President Yemi will take charge of governance in his absence.

The APC has been enmeshed in internal wrangling over zoning of political positions which is threatening to tear it apart.

It was reported that President Buhari has endorsed Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state as a consensus candidate for the party's chairmanship position but other aspirants for the seat have allegedly kicked against what they described as imposition contrary to the tenets of democracy.

But despite the plethora of agitations and internal crisis in the party, President Buhari has said that there is no cause for alarm, as the party has what it takes to handle every issues.

Fielding question from journalists before he departed to London on what he would tell a section of Nigerians who have expressed doubt over the ability of the APC to conduct a successful national convention, the President said, "Well, they should wait and see.

"How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years? So we have the capacity, everything will be alright."

On the vacuum to be created as a result of his absence, he said, "Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented. The Vice President is there. Constitutionally when I'm aware he's in charge. And the Secretary to the Government and then the Chief of Staff, so no problem."

President Buhari, who departed to London for medical checks is expected to stay away for about two weeks.

The President had last week traveled to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital to honour the invitation extended to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme tagged [email protected]

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina had stated that the President would proceed to London from Kenya for the routine medical checks.

The Presidential spokesman had in the statement said, "From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks."

The [email protected] took place between 3rd and 4th March and it was expected that after the programme the President would from Kenya travel to London.

Surprisingly, President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

When contacted on the surprise return to Nigeria contrary to the earlier statement from Chief Adesina that he (Buhari) would proceed to London from Kenya, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that the President returned to Abuja to sort out few things and then go to London on Sunday.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Presidential Wing to see off the President on Sunday were his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of State for the FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, and a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Sanusi Lemu,