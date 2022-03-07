Tunisia: CEPEX - Tunisian Olive Oil Promotion Event Next March 13-14 in Cairo

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian olive oil promotion event will be held in Cairo on March 13-14 by the Exports Promotion Centre (French: CEPEX) in coordination with the Embassy of Tunisia to Egypt, the National Trade Union of Olive Oil Exporters and the Technical Centre for Packing and Packaging (French: PACKTEC).

This initiative fits within the national olive oil promotion strategy geared towards increasing exports to international markets, including Egypt, CEPEX said on Friday.

Topping the agenda are B2B meetings and visits to key olive oil importers in Egypt.