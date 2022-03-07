Nigeria: Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 39 Suspected Miscreants in Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) has arrested 39 suspected miscreants during a raid of black spots at Maruwa Beach, around Brassal Mall on Admiralty Road and other adjoining areas in Lekki phase 1, Lekki.

The operation which took place over the weekend was to curb incessant crimes in the axis.

Both places are known for criminal activities where all sorts of hard drugs are being sold.

The criminal activities in the area have led to the breaking of windscreens of some vehicles parked around as the suspected criminals lurk around to steal valuables from the vehicles.

The night operation which lasted for hours was in collaboration with the Maroko Police Division.

It was led by the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye who arrested the 39 suspects known for terrorizing motorists and dealing in illicit drugs.

According to CSP Jejeloye, who later spoke at the Headquarters of the Agency in Bolade- Oshodi said that he had received a series of complaints from residents and members of the public concerning the illegal activities of miscreants who vandalize parked vehicles and steal from passers-by indiscriminately.

"We received a series of complaints from residents whose cars are vandalized once they are parked for a few hours, and even in traffic valuables from the vehicles are stolen. We won't condone it any longer" he noted.

Jejeloye further stressed that the raid was necessary in order to curb the sale and trafficking of illicit drugs which is slowly becoming a norm around the Coastal roads in Lekki and its environs. Raids and demolition of shanties have been carried out by the Agency last year and a number of suspects who were in possession of hard drugs were arrested and prosecuted

"The sale and consumption of hard drugs are one of the major contributors to the increase in crime rate in our society that is the reason why we have decided to nip it in the bud. More raids will be carried out to reduce the trade in these substances drastically" he stated.

CSP Jejeloye vowed that the Agency will not rest on its oars in ensuring that the crime rate in Lagos is brought down to the barest minimum.

He urged Lagosians to be the eyes and ears of the Agency and the police in their neighbourhood and ensure that all forms of criminality are reported to the appropriate authorities for swift action.

The Chairman reiterated that all the arrested suspects will be charged to court accordingly with all the exhibits recovered from them.