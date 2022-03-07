Ghana: German Government Presents Vehicle to Narcotics Control Commission

4 March 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Dzifa Hukporti

The German Government has presented a customised Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicle valued at 77,000 Euros to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

The vehicle is to facilitate the deployment of the K9 team of the Commission for operations and convey eight detective dogs and their technical handlers.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, who received the vehicle on behalf of the Narcotics Control Commission, thanked the German Government for its continued support and assured that the vehicle would improve the operations of the Commission.

He said the Government of Ghana was committed to the fight against drug trafficking, therefore, it provided logistics to the commission to combat drug trafficking in and out of the country's borders.

Mr Dery said the K9 Unit has become an integral part of NACOC operations at the airport, seaport and highways.

