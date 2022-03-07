South Africa: Watch - Somizi Redesigns Wedding Band Into Promise Ring

6 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Media mogul Somizi Mhlongo has transformed his wedding ring into a promise ring saying the move symbolizes 'new beginnings'.

Somizi tied the knot with Mohale Motaung in a luxurious traditional wedding in September 2019 and a white wedding in January 2020.

The ceremonies were broadcast in a Showmax reality television show which topped viewership charts.

The two separated in a nasty divorce in 2021 with Mohale leveling abuse allegations against the Idols SA judge.

Somizi shared a video of the new promise ring in an Instagram post captioned: "So I asked them to redesign my old wedding ring into a fabulous promise ring and this is what they did. To new beginnings... "

Watch video below:

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/06185558/somizi-igtv-2022_02_27_09_26.mp4

