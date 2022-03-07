Ghana: Develop Strong Domestic League, National Teams - - President Akufo-Addo Tells Sports Administrators

President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana's football administrators must work hard to develop a strong domestic football league, which would enable the country to establish a strong and vibrant national team.

The President said this when the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the Chairman of the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), Kodjo Fianu and some sports administrators were at the Jubilee House on Thursday to present the President's Cup trophy to President Akufo-Addo ahead of the clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Association that the government would offer support to any endeavour by football administrators to develop the sport in the country.

The President said only a strong vibrant league could enable Ghana to have a strong vibrant national side. "So, all of us have to put our heads together to see the way forward as to how we can strengthen our domestic league."

He said the hunger for football trophies by Ghanaians as the National Terms are unable to win trophies had been the question of "organisation, and organisation begins with organising a very strong domestic league."

The GHALCA and the government, President Akufo-Addo said would foster a strong partnership to chat a path for the future of the domestic league in Ghana.

On the President's cup game coming off on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium, President Akufo-Addo accepted the invitation extended to him by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

President Akufo-Addo will kick the ball at 6 pm to kick start the game on Friday.

The Chairman of GHALCA, Kodjo Fianu said the 2022 game marks 20 years since the competition was first instituted by President John Kufour's administration.