South African DJ Dimplez Dies

6 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

South African hip hop DJ Dimplez born Boitumelo Mooi has died Sunday aged 28.

In a statement, the Metro FM DJ's family said he died from a sudden brain hemorrhage.

The statement reads:"It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away 6 March 2022, from a sudden brain hemorrhage."

The family further asked for privacy as they process his untimely passing.

"We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi's tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding."

