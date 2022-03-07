Tunisia: Fina Willing to Help Improve Sports Facilities in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Arab Swimming Confederation and member of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Taha Slimane Al-Kochri reaffirmed FINA's willingness to support Tunisia in its efforts to develop the swimming discipline in the country.

He announced in this regard, on the sidelines of his visit to Tunis to attend the Arab Swimming Confederation Executive Committee Ordinary General Assembly, the launching in Tunisia of the international academy for the promotion of swimming in Africa, to be the first of its kind on the Continent and in the Arab world.

"The choice of Tunisia to host this project testifies to the important position held by it at the regional and international levels and the reputation of its champions at the Olympic level," he pointed out on Thursday during his meeting with Minister of Youth and Sports Kamel Déguiche, reiterating FINA's willingness to develop sports facilities, notably through the refurbishment of the El Menzah Olympic swimming pool, in order to make it available to elite sportsmen and women and to all clubs.

Déguiche said that the ministry's strategy consists in supporting athletes and teams performing at the international level and to generalise swimming pools in various regions, calling for the need to enhance the Arab representation in international federations and structures and to pool efforts between these bodies to step up the sharing of experiences and training courses.