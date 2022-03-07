Tunisia: Reported Industrial Investments Down 18.3 Percent in January (Apii)

Tunis/Tunisia — The reported investments in the industrial sector dropped by 18.3% in January 2022 compared to January 2021, from 151 million dinars (MD) to 123.3 MD, according to the report on the manufacturing industry and related services situation, released Friday by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

The reported creation investments fell by 7.2% from 55.3 MD in January 2021 to 51.3 MD in January 2022.

Reported investments in industries targeting the local market decreased by 40.8% to 65.4 MD in the 1st month of 2022.

In the regional development zones, the reported investments declined by 10.1%.

Hence, the share of investment intentions in these regions nationwide were down from 49% to 44.5% in January 2022.

Nevertheless, the number of reported projects in January 2022 edged up by 8.1% compared to January 2021 and the number of jobs to be created by 48.9%.

The reported investments in the sectors of leather and footwear industries rose from 0.3 MD to 15.2 MD and miscellaneous industries from 25.6 MD to 42.8 MD in January 2022.

In the totally exporting industries, the reported investments posted a 42.7% rise from 40.5 MD to 57.8 MD in January 2022.

The totally foreign industrial investments grew by 1.7%, while those in partnership dropped by 49.7%.