Tunisia: Forter'ess Project - 22 Agricultural Structures in El Kef, Jendouba and Béja Get Emergency Grants

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-two agricultural structures operating in El Kef, Jendouba and Béja obtained Friday emergency grants of 5,000 to 25,000 dinars under the FORTER'ESS project.

The project is the fruit of partnership between Global Affairs Canada and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), in collaboration with Tunisia and social and Institutional partners.

The latter mainly include the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

It is intended to strengthen the resilience of the COVID-19 pandemic hit women-led Social and Solidarity Economy Organisations (SSEOs).

A budget of 360,000 dinars was committed to women-led social and solidarity economy organisations with a view to helping them respond to the economic and social impact of the pandemic, said Project Coordinator at ILO Skander Ayari at a grant handover ceremony

Recipients will also receive training in their areas of activity and support as part of this project (2020/22), he added. .

Ambassador of Canada to Tunisia Patrice Cousineau praised the efforts of Tunisian women active in social and solidarity economy to secure their financial autonomy. He also emphasised the importance of lending them necessary support.