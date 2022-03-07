Liberia Ex-Lawmaker Dies in America

Former Montserrado County District#10 Representative Julius Berrian has reportedly died in the United States in a car crash. He was a member of the 53rd National Legislature.

According to sources, former Representative Berrian was involved in tragic motor accident late Tuesday evening March 2, 2022 in the United States of America.

Sources add that following the accident, he went unconscious and was rushed to a nearest hospital in America where he was later pronounced dead by Hospital authorities.

The late Berrian contested the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections on the ticket of the opposition People's Unification Party (PUP), but lost to Independent Candidate Yekeh Kolubah now Representative of Montserrado district#10.

In an interview with reporters in Monrovia prior to his death on assessment of the performance of his predecessor Rep. Kolubah, the late Berrian said Yekeh has not done much in the areas of lawmaking, representation, and advocacy.

While in the House, the late former lawmaker chaired the committees on Banking and Currency, Posts and Telecommunications, respectively and was also a member of many other committees.