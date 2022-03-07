Liberia Ex-Lawmaker Dies in America

4 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

Former Montserrado County District#10 Representative Julius Berrian has reportedly died in the United States in a car crash. He was a member of the 53rd National Legislature.

According to sources, former Representative Berrian was involved in tragic motor accident late Tuesday evening March 2, 2022 in the United States of America.

Sources add that following the accident, he went unconscious and was rushed to a nearest hospital in America where he was later pronounced dead by Hospital authorities.

The late Berrian contested the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections on the ticket of the opposition People's Unification Party (PUP), but lost to Independent Candidate Yekeh Kolubah now Representative of Montserrado district#10.

In an interview with reporters in Monrovia prior to his death on assessment of the performance of his predecessor Rep. Kolubah, the late Berrian said Yekeh has not done much in the areas of lawmaking, representation, and advocacy.

While in the House, the late former lawmaker chaired the committees on Banking and Currency, Posts and Telecommunications, respectively and was also a member of many other committees.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X