Liberia: Facebook Evidence

State Prosecutors have presented photocopies of several Facebook and chat room posts as evidence in their attempt to establish that the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document was altered by the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

All Liberian Party (ALP) Chairman Mr. Theodore Momo, the first state witness, alleged that ANC political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings admitted to allegedly altering the framework agreement of the CPP and also forging his fellow CPP leaders' signatures on a photocopy version.

The state witness testified Thursday, 3 March 2022 that Mr. Cummings admitted in a Facebook and chartroom post that he and the ANC altered the CPP framework agreement.

Mr. Cummings is on trial for criminal charges based on accusations by his fellow opposition leader Mr. Benoni Urey and the All Liberian Party that the accused and his ANC party allegedly tampered with the framework agreement of the Collaborating Political Parties and attached his (Urey's) signature to a photocopy version.

Mr. Momo, Chairman of the All Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Urey said the Facebook and chat room posts point to admissions by the ANC leadership that the CPP document was altered.

ANC has persistently rejected the allegation that it altered the CPP document during its eight months Chairmanship.

Several other documents were submitted by state Prosecutors as evidence amidst numerous objections by the ANC Lawyers being tried by the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The trial involving the ANC leadership including its political leader, Chairman and Secretary-General is expected to be the longest trial as State Prosecutors have given notice of citing several lawyers and officials of the ALP to testify in the trial.

During the trial, State Prosecutors have demanded by law that the three accused ANC leaders are to be present in court at all times during the trial.

Meanwhile, the trial has been postponed for hearing on Monday, March 7, 2022.