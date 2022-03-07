Liberia: Government Only Referral Hospital in Flames in Buchanan

4 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberian Government's only referral hospital in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County was destroyed by a raging fire disaster Thursday night, 3 March 2022 to the shock of residents and the citizenry at large.

Residents rushed to the scene seeking to use whatever means to reduce the impact of the fire disaster, but they fought unsuccessfully as flames from the facility lit the night-time sky in Buchanan.

There have been concerns here about the safety of patients, doctors, nurses and other workers of the hospital.

Cause of the fire could not be established immediately. So far, there was no report of injury or casualty.

In live social media footage seen by this paper Thursday night, people trooped to the scene but had no solution to the raging fire.

Liberia has a weak fire service response during disasters, and that can be even worse in situations occurring outside the capital, Monrovia.

Lack of effective and equipped fire service depots outside of the main national facility in Monrovia means people in most parts of the country depend on the use of alternative means like the dumping of sand, dirt and well water to try and extinguish fire, while hoping to get a quick response from the national authorities.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X