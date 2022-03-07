Liberia: Government Only Referral Hospital in Flames in Buchanan

The Liberian Government's only referral hospital in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County was destroyed by a raging fire disaster Thursday night, 3 March 2022 to the shock of residents and the citizenry at large.

Residents rushed to the scene seeking to use whatever means to reduce the impact of the fire disaster, but they fought unsuccessfully as flames from the facility lit the night-time sky in Buchanan.

There have been concerns here about the safety of patients, doctors, nurses and other workers of the hospital.

Cause of the fire could not be established immediately. So far, there was no report of injury or casualty.

In live social media footage seen by this paper Thursday night, people trooped to the scene but had no solution to the raging fire.

Liberia has a weak fire service response during disasters, and that can be even worse in situations occurring outside the capital, Monrovia.

Lack of effective and equipped fire service depots outside of the main national facility in Monrovia means people in most parts of the country depend on the use of alternative means like the dumping of sand, dirt and well water to try and extinguish fire, while hoping to get a quick response from the national authorities.