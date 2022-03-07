Guinea: Sanctioning Hizballah Financiers in Guinea

4 March 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The United States is designating two Hizballah financiers operating in Guinea: Ali Saade and Ibrahim Taher. This action will help disrupt Hizballah's business network in West Africa, which relies on bribery to circumvent the rule of law.

Hizballah has developed a global network of financiers, supporters, donors, and facilitators, enabling the group to constantly threaten the security, stability, and prosperity of Lebanon and the broader region. The illicit financial activity of those designated today not only supports the terrorist group's malign activities but also undermines the commercial sector and rule of law in countries where legitimate financial activity takes place. The United States will continue to expose individuals such as those designated today who support Hizballah's destabilizing activities.

Today's designations were taken under Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists, leaders, and officials of terrorist groups and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release .

