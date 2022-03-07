South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 7, 2022

Cape Town —

Road Accident Fund Names, Shames Law Firms Fleecing Accident Victims

Law firms that have made a fortune from the Road Accident Fund, while their clients injured in accidents receive little or no compensation, will be named and shamed by the RAF. Law firms have reportedly milked the RAF for billions and paid out little to accident victims. In a media briefing on Friday, the CEO of the agency, Collins Letsoalo spoke on the agency's financial position and interventions made to stabilise it. He said that the RAF is serious about turning the entity around and wants to ensure that accident victims are paid on time.

Tourism Sector Wants PCR Test Canned for Vaccinated Travellers

The tourism sector is calling for the removal of the PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, to boost the sector following a decline in Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has confirmed that his department is formulating new regulations to replace the National State of Disaster which lapses on March 15, 2022 and whose Act allowed for lockdown restrictions for two years.

Petrol Price May Hit Even Higher

Since Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, oil prices worldwide has seen an increase with Brent Crude reaching up to U.S.$140 a barrel. This does not bode well for cash-strapped South Africans who may have to fork out R40 for a litre of petrol. This could place more pressure on the country as it tries to make an economic recovery from Covid-19.

Ramaphosa Makes Sweeping Party Changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made several changes to the African National Congress sub-committees. The proposed changes could also see people outside of the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) being included in the committees, to bolster the ANC's capacity. These changes come at a time when the ANC has just months to go before it makes decisions on the party's policy direction and elect new leadership. Although Ramaphosa is expected to return to the helm comfortably, there are those who are plotting otherwise.