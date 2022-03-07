South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 7, 2022

Pixabay, Pixabay, Pixabay, GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
accident tape, Covid-19 vaccine, petrol pump, President Cyril Ramaphosa
7 March 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Road Accident Fund Names, Shames Law Firms Fleecing Accident Victims

Law firms that have made a fortune from the Road Accident Fund, while their clients injured in accidents receive little or no compensation, will be named and shamed by the RAF. Law firms have reportedly milked the RAF for billions and paid out little to accident victims. In a media briefing on Friday, the CEO of the agency, Collins Letsoalo spoke on the agency's financial position and interventions made to stabilise it. He said that the RAF is serious about turning the entity around and wants to ensure that accident victims are paid on time.

Tourism Sector Wants PCR Test Canned for Vaccinated Travellers

The tourism sector is calling for the removal of the PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, to boost the sector following a decline in Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has confirmed that his department is formulating new regulations to replace the National State of Disaster which lapses on March 15, 2022 and whose Act allowed for lockdown restrictions for two years.

Petrol Price May Hit Even Higher 

Since Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, oil prices worldwide has seen an increase with Brent Crude reaching up to U.S.$140 a barrel. This does not bode well for cash-strapped South Africans who may have to fork out R40 for a litre of petrol. This could place more pressure on the country as it tries to make an economic recovery from Covid-19.

Ramaphosa Makes Sweeping Party Changes 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made several changes to the African National Congress sub-committees. The  proposed changes could also see people outside of the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) being included in the committees, to bolster the ANC's capacity. These changes come at a time when the ANC has just months to go before it makes decisions on the party's  policy direction and elect new leadership. Although Ramaphosa is expected to return to the helm comfortably, there are those who are plotting otherwise.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X