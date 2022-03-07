Liberia: Rep. Marvin Cole Orders Government-Run Schools in Bong Closed to Enable Pupils Welcome Minister Mcgill to Gbarnga

Gbarnga — Bong County District Three lawmaker Marvin Cole Friday ordered all government-run schools in Gbarnga closed to enable students line the routes to welcome the Minister of State Nathaniel McGill to the city.

Minister McGill is expected to grace the graduation ceremony of the Dolokelen Gboveh High School Friday, and the lawmaker believes his decision was necessary as a sign of respect to the minister who had been paying the students' fees.

As early as 7:00am, students from the N.V. Masaquoi, John F. Barkalu, Dolokelen Gboveh High Schools were seen with their respective principals lining the routes in anticipation of the minister's visit to Gbarnga.

The lawmaker's decision has received public condemnations, especially from students. One student who refused to be named, told FrontPageAfrica: "We were told today that classes were suspended because the minister was coming to Gbarnga. Our principal told us anyone who refuses to show up would be punished."

Another student only identified as Beatrice said they were informed by Rep. Cole that suspending classes to welcome the Minister McGill would be the only guarantee to maintaining his scholarship. "I don't want to be out of school that's the main reason I woke up as early as 7:00 am to await the minister," she said.

Rep. Cole's Political Officer Eldorado Kermue defended his boss decision in an interview with FrontPageAfrica: "Missing one day from school doesn't mean anything. The students need to appreciate the minister for what he has done for them in Bong."