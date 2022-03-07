Malawi: Mozambicans Flood Malawi Flood Evacuation Camps

5 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Nearly 2,500 households from Mozambique have flooded flood evacuation camps in Nsanje.

This follows the devastating tropical storm, Ana which battered Malawi and Mozambique a few months ago.

President of the Institute for Disaster Management in Mozambique, Luisa Celma Meque visited Mozambican flood victims at Bangula camp in Nsanje.

Meque presented a donation of food and other relief items from the Mozambican Government to tropical storm Ana survivors in Malawi.

She acknowledged that many Mozambican households are being accommodated in evacuation camps in the lower shire districts.

The Mozambican official therefore advised people in the camps to continue enjoying the good relationship despite their differences in nationality.

Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Commissioner Charles Kalemba commended the cordial bilateral relationship that exists between Malawi and Mozambique.

