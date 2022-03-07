Liberia: President Weah Disheartened By Buchanan Hospital Fire Incident

4 March 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah is dismayed over news that the largest referral hospital in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County was gutted by fire on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The actual cause of the incident is still being investigated, although there's been no report of death.

The Liberian Leader has said he is disheartened that such a major facility used to treat people in that part of the country will be destroyed so suddenly.

He conveyed his empathy to the Bassa people and all those impacted by the disaster.

The President said following an assessment of the damage, the government will exert every effort to either restore the facility or build a new, modern structure in its place to cater to the welfare of the sick in the soonest possible time.

President Weah reminded the Bassa people and Liberians at large that the provision of proper healthcare is a major focus of his development agenda, which is why his administration has been building, equipping and staffing hospitals around the country.

He said the Bassa people will not be left out of such developmental initiatives.

