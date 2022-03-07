Ghana: LG Organises ommunity Competition in Northern Ghana to Promote Devt

Communities in Northern Ghana have been given the opportunity to vie for prize money totaling GH¢180,000 in a competition with the objective of addressing challenges in education, water and sanitation, and animal farming.

Organise by LG Electronics FZE, in partnership with Korea Friends for Hope International, the community competition will see the winner in each of the three categories, carrying away a cash prize of GH¢60,000, to be used to solve specific challenges in the community.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the competition was meant to address challenges developmental challenges, and also improve the standards of living of the people.

The statement said" "There are many problems that need to be solved in our community. You are the one who knows best how to solve the problem in your community. We believe your idea can solve the problem in the most effective and efficient way."

It added: "LG Electronics FZE recognises that our communities are faced with many problems which require everyone's effort in dealing with them. Again, we realise that these problems need to be solved on community bases."

On education, they said, "We hope to provide assistance in ICT, furniture, maintenance of existing and new infrastructure to the tune of GH¢60,000.00 to the beneficiary communities in northern Ghana. This, we believe, will help improve the educational challenges facing the people the communities."

With regards to water and sanitation, it said communities that lacked water will be assisted with boreholes and other ways to improve their sanitation situation and make water available all year for both humans and livestock.

"Lastly, help will be provided to people who go into animal farming. We want to make sure that there is a year-round production of animal products for the people in the selected communities and the nation as well. GH¢60,000.00 seed capital will be given to beneficiary communities to venture into fish farming, poultry of all kinds and livestock rearing," the statement said.

In the maiden edition in 2021, three communities were awarded with cash prize of GH¢50,000 each.

The communities were presented Karimenga which won in the ecological farming category, Bokoy for bakery and Dagmweo for weaving.