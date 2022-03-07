Ghana: CBG Donates Gh¢100, 000 to Appiatse Support Fund

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has donated an amount of GH¢100, 000 to the Appiatse Support Fund to help fund the reconstruction of the community.

This follows a huge explosion on January 20, 2022, along the TarkwaBogoso-Ayamfuri road when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine crashed with a motorcycle.

The crash claimed the lives of 13 people, flattened many houses completely, damaged vehicles, leaving many inhabitants with various injuries, and social and economic challenges.

The management of CBG led by the Managing Director, Daniel Wilson Addo, made the donation as part of the corporate social investment of the bank.

Other members of the CBG delegation were Nana Ama Poku Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Corporate Resources and Angela Forson Director, Corporate and Institutional Banking.

Presenting the cheque to Appiatse Support Fund, Mr Daniel Addo, explained that the bank had an obligation to extend a helping hand when a challenge of that nature befallen a community.

"We are here to add our contribution to establish a new township for Appiatse as part of reaffirming our brand tagline, 'We Stand with You'. This brand promise puts a social responsibility on us to stand with our communities," he said.

Mr Addo further mentioned that CBG was aligned with the support fund's vision of building a model community.

"We identify with your pillars of building a green, and environmentally-friendly township that serves as a model for building townships in Ghana," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Receiving the donation, chairperson of the 5-member committee, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, expressed appreciation to CBG saying, "Thank you CBG for coming out to support the fund to rebuild Appiatse community and victims of the explosion. We call on mining firms, corporate Ghana and individuals to come on board and support".

Rev Dr Aryee further called on Ghanaians to donate to the Fund to support the victims and rebuild the community.

She said the donation would support the government in the rebuilding of the community, as well as the rehabilitation of the about 900 victims who are lucky to have escaped the disaster.

Rev. Dr Aryee indicated that the Appiatse Support Fund was mandated to coordinate the mobilisation of resources to reconstruct the community.