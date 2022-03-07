Ghana: Krobo Girls SHS Launches 95th Anniversary Celebrations

The Krobo Girls' Senior High School (KGSHS) at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region on Monday launched its 95th anniversary celebrations on the theme: "Celebrating 95 years of Girl Child Education for Self Sustenance; the Krobo Girls Story."

A grand durbar, slated for March 26, 2022, will be preceded by activities including clean up, donation to an orphanage, naming of some school facilities, among others.

In a keynote address, Mrs Patience Diana Tetteh, an Agricultural Economist and SME Specialist, commended the school for feats chalked over the years, especially in the field of Science and Mathematics Education.

She called on school authorities to encourage extra-curricular activities among students while strengthening guidance and counselling to unearth 'hidden' potentials.

"The world is moving towards digitalisation but through skills acquisition, basic skills like farming practices, music, sports, arts, domestic skills, among others could be improved when we use technology positively," she said.

Mrs Tetteh challenged the school and alumini not to shun students who were academically weak "but look out for them and help them to also rise in life."

She urged students not to feel limited because they're females, but strive to attain their highest aspirations, saying, "Do not give up on yourself or give in to cheap offers from men. Study hard and break the glass ceiling."

The headmistress of the school, Mrs Betty Aduhene-Chinbuah, in the telling of the "Krobo Girls' story" reported that the school ranked among Grade A Senior High Schools in the country, recording massive improvement in academics, discipline and infrastructural development over the years.

"The school has transitioned through many phases. We have made significant inroads into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), having featured in the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) a number of times, and also produced a number of prominent women contributing meaningfully to national development," she noted.

Nonetheless, the Headmistress appealed to the government, alumini and kind-hearted Ghanaians to assist the school acquire a bus, new set of computers and other equipment for its science laboratory to enhance teaching and learning activities.

The Resident Minister of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Osu, Rev. Frederick Ashaley, who launched the diamond jubilee celebrations rallied all old students to come together in making the occasion successful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

KGSHS was founded by female Scottish Missionaries in March 1927, as a Middle School for girls. A two-year teacher training college for women was added to the girls' school in 1944 on experimental basis under the accelerated plan of the government.

In 1951, the College was re-constituted into a Certificate B Teacher Training College for women under the management of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The two-year teacher training college was changed to a four-year certificate A Teacher Training College for women in 1962, and in September 1973, the Krobo Girls Middle School was phased out while the training college was converted to a girl's secondary school, under the consolidation of Teacher Education Programme by the Ministry of Education.