Ghana: NCC PRO Urges Fans to Fill Stadium to Cheer Club

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Chapters Committee (NCC), the supporters' wing of Hearts of Oak, Mr. Kobby Jones, has urged supporters of the Phobiansto throng the Accra Sports Stadium in their numbers to support the club in today's President Cup game against Asante Kotoko.

According to him, Hearts have got everything to beat Kotoko to lift the President Cup for the fifth time but it cannot be done without the support of the fans of the Phobia club.

Mr. Jones said, "The supporters have to show up in their numbers because the players need their support to beat Kotoko."

The two clubs will be playing for the second time in a fortnight at the same venue. They clashed in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) match week seven outstanding game which ended goalless with both teams missing glorious opportunities.

But according to him, Hearts will bounce back today and beat Kotoko to win the trophy at stake.

Mr. Kobby Jones said despite the initial fans' dislike of the game, considering the very tight scheduled, every issue has been resolved and fans are expected to cheer the team to victory.

"Initially, the Chapters did not agree to participate in the President Cup but the misunderstandings have been resolved with the managements. Now we have to go all out to cheer our players on to victory."

He said the club hold the match in high esteem and with their pride at stake, no stone must be left unturned to dismiss the bluff of Kotoko to add to their laurels.