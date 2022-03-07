Zimbabwe: Triangle Stun Ngezi Platinum

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1)1

Ngezi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)0

A SOLITARY own-goal by Derrick Bonnah was enough to give Jairos Tapera's Triangle maximum points as they beat Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at Gibbo yesterday.

The visitors, Ngezi Platinum, started the match on the front foot as midfield maestro Marvelous Mukumba controlled the department with ease.

The platinum miners were unlucky not to register the first goal of the contest when McDonald Makuwe's effort hit the upright after good exchanges between two former Triangle players, Mukumba and Delic Murimba.

Triangle had their chances from dead ball in succession. Emmaculate Mawuna's free-kick from just outside the box went inches over before Ngezi Platinum goalminder Nelson Chadya tipped over a brilliant free-kick from Micheck Ngwenya in the 31st minute.

The breakthrough for the home side came in the 39th minute. It was unfortunate for Ngezi defender Bonnah, who chested into his own net after poor communication from Chadya.

Triangle could have doubled their lead in the 54th minute. Their captain Donald Ngoma rounded off the visiting goalkeeper but Polite Moyo was quick to respond and made sure the deficit remained unchanged.

Makuwe, who was lively in all Ngezi Platinum attacks, could have levelled scores as he beat the offside trap to connect well with a long ball from Murimba in the 59th minute. His headed effort, however, was excellently thwarted by Triangle number one Taurai Chitsumba in what was Ngezi Platinum's best chance of the second half.

The visitors were once again afforded a good chance when Simbarashe Verenga, who had a good game overall, conceded a free-kick just outside the penalty box, with nine minutes remaining on the clock.

Qadr Amini's free-kick was deflected over and Triangle were lucky not to concede from a resultant corner-kick following a goal-mouth melee.

Ngezi coach Takesure Chiragwi was happy with his team's performance despite losing to Triangle.

"We played very well, it's unfortunate we conceded an own goal, second time in two weeks after another own goal against Yadah Gunners last week.

"Probably it wasn't our day but I am happy with the overall performance of my boys. However, in football, the result is what counts most. We will fight and try to do better in the next match because football is a marathon, we are still in it," said Chiragwi.

His opposite number, Tapera, who is enjoying life in the Lowveld after winning two and drawing once in his first three games in charge, was happy with the progress of his youthful squad.

"I have a wonderful group of young players who are willing to learn everyday and I dedicate this win to them as well as to our supporters.

"Ngezi Platinum are a very good side and we had to dig deep in the second half to come out tops.

The hard work from the players, technical team and team leadership is paying and we will continue doing the best for this club.