Zimbabwe: Rok Cup Bursts Back Into Life

ROK Cup Zimbabwe bursts back into life at Donnybrook kart track this month to contest the 2022 championship.

After the near demise of the ROK class in 2019, Pole Position Karts took over as headline promoters. The class is split into two age groups. For the 6-9-year-olds there is the Kid ROK Class and for the 9-12-year-olds, there is the Mini ROK Class. The aim of both classes is to provide an entry into karting that is fun for children and open to even non-technical parents.

Previously, you had to be able to tune and repair engines and be able to work on kart set up and this made starting out difficult. With the controlled ROK Cup kart class structure and the technical support offered by Pole Position Karts, once you have bought the type of kart suitable for this class, and your child has learnt to drive the kart and joined Sables Kart Club, they are ready to race!

"The re-launch of ROK Cup Zimbabwe in 2021 was a great success. We will be pushing even harder during the 2022 season," explained a spokesperson for Pole Position Karts. "Our total entries between Kid Rok and Mini Rok has reached an amazing 17 competitors and we are targeting 20 racers by the end of the year, so 2022 is going to be great!"

The ROK karts, use an Italian made Vortex engine and are known for their ease of use, high performance and low maintenance. Regulations about the type of engine and components provides a level playing field for all competitors and very close racing. A major feature of ROK Cup karting is that both technical expertise and spare parts are on hand locally.

Karting is often seen as the first step on the way to a career in other forms of motorsport, including the prestigious Formula One series. However, not only is karting a great sport in itself, it is the cheapest and most accessible form of four wheel motorsport.

The promoter says: "First and foremost, we want to see kids enjoying karting as a hobby and then hopefully we have inspired them to dream big and perhaps go on to some higher level of motorsport such as GT3 or perhaps even Formula 1."

One part of the prize for the ROK Cup Zimbabwe 2022 championship is an opportunity to take up a "wild card" entry in the prestigious ROK Super Final held every year in Italy at the South Garda kart track.

The final sees championship winners from 32 countries around the world taking part in the FIA authorised series. Last year, 400 drivers took part in the final.

Although a "wild card" entry is unlikely to be on the podium at the ROK Cup Super-Final, the experience of taking part in such a race and the exposure for both the driver and for Zimbabwe as a karting nation, competing on the global stage amongst the top young karters in the world is unprecedented.