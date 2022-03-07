Zimbabwe: U.S.$10m Brick Plant for Melfort

Mashonaland East Bureau

The installation of a US$10 million brick-making plant by Beta Group in Melfort, Goromonzi, has started with the organisation now clearing the ground and installing electrical power infrastructure.

The infrastructure that is in place now includes a substation and transformer.

Beta Group owns Beta Concrete, which specialises in the manufacture and sales of concrete roof tiles, bricks and pavers, Beta Logistics and its flagship, Beta Bricks.

The factory, which will be fitted with the latest, but safer industrial equipment, is expected to produce 150 million bricks every year and will create employment in Goromonzi district.

Employment creation dovetails with the Government's plan to ensure more people get jobs to improve their living standards.

In an interview, Beta Group brands manager, Mr Gregory Gapare, said the factory will be the largest in Africa.

"In 2017, the Beta Group identified part of the Blue Water Farm in Melfort as suitable land to install a clay brick factory," he said.

"As such, the Beta Group is investing US$10 million in the JC Steele 90 brick manufacturing plant, which is expected to be producing 150 million bricks per annum.

"This will be the largest brick manufacturing factory in Sub-Saharan Africa. This proposed brick plant will not only facilitate employment creation, but will also provide sustainable development as it will lower carbon emissions through the use of the latest advanced tunnel kiln technology in the production process."

The importation and application of the latest technology on this plant is in line with the Government's call for industry to upgrade operations to modern standards.

Mr Gapare said the addition of the JC Steele 90 Plant will allow Beta Bricks to address the growing demand for clay bricks in Zimbabwe.