Zimbabwe: Partners Boost Zim Ambulance Fleet

Zimbabwe has received eight ambulances and medical equipment from United Nations agencies and the United Kingdom, with support from the Japanese Embassy, which will be critical in fighting Covid-19.

The donated goods include ventilators, intensive care unit beds, solar-powered refrigerators and personal protective equipment that will help in strengthening the country's Covid-19 response.

Receiving the donations in Harare last week, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care , Dr John Mangwiro, appreciated the international support.

He said the Government remains open to partnerships which contribute critical resources like equipment for the achievement of the country's health goals and ultimately the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"Let me also thank the United Nations Population Fund for mobilising US$1,3 million from the Government of Japan to support the strengthening of emergency obstetric and neonatal care in Covid-19 hotspots of Harare and Bulawayo," he said.

"Let me reassure you that this equipment that you have donated to us today will be distributed to those health facilities where there is great need as the Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to strengthen its Covid-19 case management.

"The various commodities we are receiving today are essential in combating Covid-19 and resonate well with the Government agenda of increasing access to the virtual hospital concept and health products."

Dr Mangwiro said the donation from the United Kingdom is a key component in treatment of Covid-19 and will go a long way in the management of patients diagnosed with the disease.

He thanked UNICEF for the donation of cold chain equipment procured through the Government of Japan support valued at more than US$665 000. This equipment ensures vaccines can be distributed safely to more remote areas.

"In order not to be found wanting in the event of future wave outbreaks, the Ministry has taken into consideration the unforeseen emergency of hotspots across the country, hence, the decision to distribute this equipment proportionally to these isolation centres and hospitals."

Beneficiaries of the donation will include central hospitals, infectious diseases hospitals and all provincial hospitals.

Said Dr Mangwiro: "Allow me at this point in time to acknowledge and thank other immunisation technical support partners like WHO, UNICEF and Gavi for their respective roles in the procurement and shipment processes of the equipment."