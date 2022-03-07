Nigeria to Host 6-Nation Women's Cricket Tournament in Lagos

The tournament will create opportunities for the national female team to pit their talents against tough African oppositions that will raise the bar for aspiring players

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) says it is hosting a six-nation T20 Invitational Cricket Tournament in Lagos from March 26 to raise female participation and development in the sport.

Uyi Akpata, the President of the Federation, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

"Our female national team has been one of the most improved of all our national teams in the last five years and our gender inclusion development agenda has thrown up massive talents that have left us with an ever-improving side.

"Apart from celebrating the milestones that the Federation has achieved in raising tons of female cricketers through its grassroots project, this event will become a part of the process," Akpata said.

According to him, the tournament will also create opportunities for the national female team to constantly square up with tough African opposition and raise the bar for aspiring players.

Mr Akpata also told NAN that beyond the players, Nigeria's facilities would be showcased, along with its experienced umpires.

"A lot has happened in the game's development recently. The Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval that was resurfaced and upgraded to a ten-strip turf playing surface in January will be put to its first major use.

"Our experienced umpires that the country has invested in the last few years, will also be officiating, so it's a good time to show what we have done," he said.

A total of 36 players have been in camp for more than a week at the Edo Boys High School High-Performance Centre, Benin.

Meanwhile, Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Cameroon alongside Nigeria, will compete at the event as the tournament will count in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 rankings for the teams.

The tournament is expected to end on April 4.

