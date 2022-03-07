Nigeria: One Dead, Five Injured in Lagos Auto Crash

"The accident involved a black Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number BDG 654 DC and driven by one Akinola Sulaimon."

The police in Lagos have confirmed that one person died and five others sustained injuries when a car rammed into a shop at Alagbado area of the state on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ajisebutu said that the car, driven by Akinola Sulaimon, rammed into the shop at 3.00 p.m. at Amje bus stop, Ajegunle, Alagbado area.

"The accident involved a black Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number BDG 654 DC and driven by one Akinola Sulaimon.

"While driving from toll gate axis towards Kola bus stop, on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, the driver rammed into some shops at Amje area.

"As a result of the auto crash, one female victim, Simisola Abedoye, died and five others are critically injured," he said.

The spokesperson said that the injured victims were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment while the corpse was deposited in the morgue.

"The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

"The body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of the same hospital for autopsy," he said.

Mr Ajisebutu, however, said that the driver had been arrested and was in police custody, while efforts are being made to recover the vehicle involved in the crash.

He further said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that a speedy but thorough investigation into the accident should be carried out.

He expressed condolence to family of the deceased. (NAN)