Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 17 Infections Sunday

7 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

On Sunday, Nigeria recorded 17 additional infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) Monday morning reveals that the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection toll to 254,657, including more than 2,000 active cases.

While Nigeria has been experiencing a decline in the number of confirmed infections in the past few weeks, the fatality toll has stood at 3,142 since February 18, 2022.

The centre noted that the newly confirmed cases include a backlog of two infections and 15 discharges reported from the FCT for March 5, 2022.

NCDC added that the number of discharged cases now stands at 249,199 nationwide.

The breakdown of the data further shows that apart from FCT, Imo State in the South-east recorded eight infections.

Oyo and Osun states followed on the log with four and two cases respectively.

While Kano State came last on the log with a single case, NCDC added that eight states: Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Rivers, and Sokoto recorded no case on Sunday.

