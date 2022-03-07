Eritrea: Undertaking for Reinforced Social Security Programs

opinion

Keren, 04 March 2022 - At a meeting conducted on 1 March, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in Anseba region stated that intensive programs will be undertaken this year with the view to ensure the social security of nationals.

Noting that identification and providing solutions to the problems the society face require rigorous research and commitment, Mr. Mohammed Jabir, head of the branch, called for strong participation and integrated effort of all concerned institutions.

Pointing out that intensive awareness-raising campaigns should be undertaken aimed at ensuring Children's Rights as well as the elimination of harmful practices, Mr. Mohammed reminded us that supporting the disabled is the responsibility of every citizen.

At the meeting, it was reported that in 2021 about 14 million Nakfa was disbursed to families of martyrs, 265 thousand 572 Nakfa to disadvantaged families, over a million Nakfa to 156 orphan caregivers, and various educational materials to 1 thousand 050 homeless and disadvantaged students.

Besides, over 5.5 million Nakfa was extended with the view to enable disadvantaged families to become economically self-supportive, as well as to the development of community-based rehabilitation programs and disadvantaged women and senior citizens, and that material support was extended to disadvantaged families in Keren, Hagaz, Adi-Tekelezan, Elaberet, and Hamelmalo.

The report also indicated that extensive awareness-raising campaigns and seminars were organized focusing on ensuring child rights and security, illegal immigration, and its consequence, as well as eliminating harmful practices.

The Director-General of Social Services in Anseba Region, Mr. Tesfatsion Ghirmai, on his part underlining the seriousness of the task to be undertaken called for the integrated effort of all institutions.

Finally, participants conducted extensive discussions on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.