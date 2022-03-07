Eritrea: Seminars in Connection With 8 March

Asmara — Seminars focusing on raising the awareness of women on various issues have been conducted in the Central Region in connection with 8 March, International Women's Day.

At the seminars conducted at the Eritrea Police and Central Region Administration Halls, the Acting Commander of Police of the Central Region, Lt. Col. Ghirmai Gebremicael noting that women comprise half of the population of the Eritrean society called on them to play a leading role in abiding by and ensuring rule of law and as well as play due to part in the prevention of crimes and offenses.

Lt. Col. Ghirmay further called on women to actively engage in the prevention of the seldom occurring rape cases as well as harmful practices.

In a speech delivered focusing on the preservation and ensuring the continuity of the history and struggle of the people of Eritrea, Mr. Amanatulah Abdurahman, from 'Rora Digital Library' on his part indicating the decisive role of women particularly mothers to that regard called on youth females to fully comprehend the rich history and reinforce their resilience.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, on her part underlining the significance of commemorating 8 March, International Women's Day, called on women, particularly the youth to exert effort in line with the theme of the Day, that is "Principled Belief for Timely Imperative".