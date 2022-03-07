Namibia: Saints Streak to the Top

SAINTS took the lead in both the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey men and women's premier leagues after convincing victories over the weekend.

Saints' men beat Windhoek Old Boys 6-2, after leading 2-0 at half time, while their women notched up two victories, beating their second team 6-1 on Friday night, and Windhoek Old Boys 6-3 the next day.

In the men's encounter, Old Boys managed to hold Saints for most of the first half and even had some chances of their own with Matu Kavikairiua and Dylan Finch coming close.

Saints, however, took the lead through field goals by Fagan Hansen and Owen Hatton and then gradually wore Old Boys down with their relentless attacks in the second half.

Hansen added a second goal, Christiaan du Raan scored one, and Hatton went on to score a hat-trick as they streaked into a 6-0 lead, before Ernest Jacobs pulled two late consolation goals back for Old Boys.

It was Saints' second bonus-point victory of the season after they beat School of Excellence 9-1 last weekend, and puts them well clear at the top of the log, although DTS and Wanderers still have to open their account.

Saints' first women's team also beat Old Boys quite comfortably in the end, but it took them a while to gain control, as they held a narrow 3-2 lead at the half time break.

Old Boys in fact were still leading 2-1 midway through the first half after goals by Marcia Venter and Kaela Schimming, while Gina Olles replied for Saints, but two more Olles goals put Saints 3-2 ahead at half time.

Saints stepped up the tempo after the break and a further two goals by Azaylee Philander and another by Sunelle Ludwig, with Kayle Gille replying for Old Boys, gave Saints a 6-3 win.

On Friday night, Saints I beat Saints II 6-1, with Haylee Schickerling and Sascha Brinkmann scoring two goals each, and Azaylee Philander and Gina Olles one each, while Martha Mvula scored for Saints II.

Saints captain Sunelle Ludwig said she was proud of her team after their win against Old Boys.

"We are a bit unfit, we haven't played for quite a while, but apart from the frantic start, we played very well and our passes came together, so Im really proud of the team," she said.

"We've got a lot of strong players, but some of them are really young so we decided to give everyone the same opportunities, and put two teams in the Premier League and I think they will do well," she added.

DTS, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory against Saints II on Saturday.

Kerrin Gillies put DTS ahead from a short corner but Rachel Finch equalised just before half time.

DTS, however, created several more chances and Tisha Semedo finally found the net from another short corner to give them the win.

DTS coach Randy Slabbert said it was a good start.

"We were missing a lot of our regular players, Maggy Mengo, Petro Stoffberg, the Gillies sisters Caitlyn and Jaime, to name but a few were not here, so it was going to be a challenge today. We put out a young side and it was a good competitive game, but we are happy that we started the league with a win and thats what we came to do," he said.

"We always expect a strong challenge from Saints, but we mustn't write off Old Boys, with all the older players coming back, they are a really competitive side and I think as the season develops they will become a force, so I think overall the league will be very competitive this season," he added.

"We are very excited about our younger players. Today they had a chance to shine and I'm glad to say they didn't let us down. I believe we've got a good foundation to build on and I'm looking forward to the season," he said.