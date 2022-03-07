South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Undertakes District Development Model Presidential Imbizo to Mahikeng, 12 Mar

press release

Following the 2022 State of the Nations Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa will on 12 March 2022, undertake the DDM Presidential Imbizo to the North West Province, Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality - Mahikeng.

The President will be accompanied by the Premier of North West Province, various Cabinet Ministers including the DDM champions, North-West Province MECs, Mayors and Councillors.

As per President's message in the 2022 the State of Nations Address (SoNA), government must work for the people. This speaks to the need to build an ethical, capable, and developmental state that delivers on its mandate.

To this effect, being a public-participation platform, the Presidential Imbizo to the North West will provide government an opportunity to - (1) assess the level of service delivery in the Province; (2) to assess the extend to which Section 100 intervention was successful; (3) assess the extent to which DDM has been institutionalised; and (4) provide the President an opportunity to listen to the people and respond to their concerns and recommendations.

The Presidential Imbizo will assist to highlight challenges and unblock any blockages to service delivery in line with the District Development Model (DDM) which is an all of government and society approach that enables integrated and responsive planning, implementation, and budgeting through the 'One Plans'.

Ahead of the Presidential Imbizo on 12 March 2022, a number of build up events will be held led by national, provincial and municipal leadership. The programme of stakeholders engagements, community meetings, walk about in communities and high traffic areas like Shopping centres and taxi or bus ranks and door to door engagements. Communities will during this period be given an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers to issues that concern them. Some of the questions will be responded to during the Presidential Imbizo event taking place on Saturday, 12 March 2022.

In line with the COVID-19 pandemic regulations, attendance of the Imbizo will be limited to two thousand (2000) community members.

For those who won't be able to attend physically, a provision has been made to broadcast the speeches live through various platforms (Radio Stations, TV channels and social media platforms).