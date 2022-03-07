South African Sides Must Build On Promising Start to CAF Champions League

analysis

At the halfway stage of the CAF Champions League group phase, South Africa's representatives are going along swimmingly.

Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu have started their respective CAF Champions League campaigns on a strong footing. This is despite their contrasting histories in the competition.

After three games, Sundowns, which have qualified for every Champions League edition since the 2014/2015 season, are undefeated. Two wins and a draw have left them at the summit of Group A.

Their stingy defence is also yet to concede a single goal in a group that contains holders Al Ahly, as well as Sudanese duo Al-Merrikh and Al Hilal.

Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu have also hit the ground running in what is their debut appearance in the continental competition. Following a 1-0 defeat in their opening group game versus Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, McCarthy's men have turned their fortunes around significantly.

In the subsequent two games following that loss the KZN-based outfit have picked up two consecutive wins and sit in second place at the halfway mark of pool play, trailing group leaders Raja by three points.

Despite being one of the most successful South African sides on the domestic scene, Sundowns have only been able to...