Ghana: Government Announces New Measures for Transporting Explosives

The government has announced new measures to govern the transportation of mining explosives in the country.

These measures are expected to prevent a future recurrence of the tragic incident that occurred at Appiatse earlier this year.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said this when he appeared before Parliament to answer an urgent question on measures instituted to protect public safety.

He said the directive, which was borne from the Health and Safety Committee of Inquiry formed to review the entire health and safety of the mining sector, mandates mining companies to install fire suppression systems in explosive vehicles and use two escort vehicles with sirens to alert road users.

"These include the installation of fire suppression system in explosive vehicles, the use of two escort vehicles, one in front and one behind, the use of two police officers, one-armed and other unarmed, the use of sirens to alert road users, and a review of the entire health and safety regime of the mining industry," he added.

He reiterated that "The transportation of explosives on public roads shall have two escorts: one leading the explosives truck and maintaining a distance of at least, 50m and, at most 60m from the vehicle carrying the explosives, with a Uniformed and Armed Police Officer, and the other behind the explosives truck and maintaining a distance of, at least 20m and, at most 30m, with an unarmed but uniformed Police Officer."

Mr Jinapor added that, as part of the new measures, the waybill for the transportation of explosives would be endorsed by an Inspector of Mines/Explosives before departure to its destination.

"Before the explosives truck takes off from the operational site of a company, the waybill for the transportation shall be endorsed by an Inspector of Mines/Explosives who shall be satisfied that the explosives are under the direct control of a person who has a certificate of competency in accordance with Regulation 15 (2) of the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I.2177)."

The Minister emphasised that the ministry would endeavour to implement the necessary recommendations by the committee to make the mining industry very safe.