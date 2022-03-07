Ghana: Gender Ministry Launches 2022 IWD

Ghana has launched the 2022 International Women's Day celebration in Accra with the theme "Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow" and a campaign theme 'Break the bias'.

The International Women's Day, which is commemorated on the 8th of March each year, is to acknowledge the achievement of women from all walks of life.

The Caretaker Minister for the Gender, Children and Social Protection, who is also the substantive minister for Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, said the Gender Ministry had initiated several policies and also collaborated with other institutions to develop sector-specific policies to advance the cause of women and girls.

Madam Abena Dapaah said Ghana has adopted the campaign theme 'Break the bias' to celebrate the tremendous efforts of women and girls in shaping an equal future devoid of the negative impacts of climate change.

She added that there was a need to recognise and advance gender equality in the context of climate change and disaster risk reduction.

"As a country, we should design climate change mitigation and adaptation programmes that reduce women's and girls' unpaid care work whilst strengthening collaboration with all the actors to ensure that gender is adequately mainstreamed in the management of climate change," she emphasised.

Madam Abena Dapaah disclosed that gender equality and climate change remained central to Ghana's Development Agenda as indicated in the National Medium-Term Development Policy Framework for 2022-2025.

The Policy Framework, according to the Minister, addresses gender equality and climate change to address deforestation, ensure gender equality, increase productive use of clean water, good energy and a safer environment.

She hinted that the ministry has conducted a gender analysis for the priority sectors of the economy to facilitate the integration of gender concerns into climate change actions and Ghana's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).