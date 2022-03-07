Ghana: Fisheries and Aquaculture Plays Crucial Role in Job Creation - Fisheries Minister

4 March 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has stated that the fishing industry plays an important role in creating jobs, ensuring food and nutritional security as well as generating export revenues for the country.

She said this during a virtual seminar on combatting Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing by member states of the Organization of African Caribbean and the Pacific States (OACPS) in Accra.

The minister indicated that fish was one of the most-traded food commodities in most countries but the management of the fishing industry was faced with some challenges like IUU fishing, climate change and plastic pollution.

According to Hawa Koomson, Ghana acknowledged that the regional approach was the most effective way to combat IUU fishing and added that the country would collaborate with members of the fisheries committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea to finish IUU in the sub-region.

"Addressing IUU is key to the attainment of the OACPS Blue Economy 2030 Agenda," she reiterated.

Ghana will be hosting the 7th meeting of the Organization of African, the Caribbean and the Pacific States (OACPS) of Ministers responsible for Fisheries and Aquaculture from the 5th to 8th of April 2022.

