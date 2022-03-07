Namibia: Brilliant Erasmus Leads Namibia to Victory

A brilliant innings of 121 not out by Gerhard Erasmus led Namibia to a crushing 110-run victory against Oman in the opening match of the their Tri-Nations Cricket World Cup League 2 series in Dubai on Sunday.

Namibia were in deep trouble when Bilal Khan claimed three wickets in four balls to send Namibia crashing to 43 for six wickets, but Erasmus came to the rescue with a superb knock, as Namibia recovered to 226 all out.

That proved to be more than enough as Namibia's bowlers skittled Oman out for 116 to start their UAE campaign off with an impressive victory.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Namibia were soon in trouble when Craig Williams was dismissed for a duck.

Stephen Baard (26) and Michael van Lingen (10) revived the innings a bit before Khan struck as he ripped through Namibia's middle order, and when Jan Frylinck was dismissed for seven shortly after, Namibia had seven wickets down with only 53 runs on the board.

Erasmus, however, steered Namibia out of trouble with an outstanding knock, while he received good support from Namibia's lower order.

He put on 50 runs for the eighth wicket with Nicol Loftie Eaton, before the latter was bowled by Khawar Ali for 21, and then put on 121 runs for the ninth wicket with Bernard Scholtz, who contributed 30 runs before he was run out.

Erasmus batted right through, and when Tangeni Lungameni was last man out, run out for a duck, Erasmus was still not out on 121 which came off 120 balls and included nine fours and three sixes.

Khan was Oman's stand-out bowler, taking 4/42 while Kaleemullah took 2/34.

In Oman's innings, Namibia's bowlers kept them under pressure from the start with some tight bowling and it wasn't long before the wickets started to fall.

Ruben Trumpelmann bowled Jatinder Singh for a duck, JJ Smit dismissed Shoaib Khan for 5, and David Wiese dismissed Ayaan Khan for 7 and Kashyap Prajapati for 12 as Oman crashed to 30/4.

Khawar Ali tried to lead a revival but he received little support as Namibia tightened the screws with regular wickets.

Ali was eventually dismissed by Michael van Lingen for 43, as the whole team was out for a mere 116, to hand Namibia a comprehensive victory.

Most of Namibia's bowlers got amongst the wickets, with David Wiese (2/22), JJ Smit (2/27), Tangeni Lungameni (2/14) and Jan Frylinck (2/24) all taking two wickets each.

The scorecard:

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/world-cup-league-2-2019-2021-22-1196667/namibia-vs-oman-61st-match-1302617/full-scorecard