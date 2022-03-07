Namibia: Man Killed By Crocodile While Bathing in Okavango River

6 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

THE remains of a 26-year-old man were retrieved on Saturday at Mupini village in the Kavango West region, after he was killed by a crocodile while taking a bath in the Okavango River on Friday.

According to the police's head of community affairs in Kavango West, detective inspector Raimbert Muronga, the deceased went to the river with his friends at around 18h00.

Muronga said the crocodile has since been put down by the Namibian Police.

The deceased has been identified as Ben Ndumba. His next of kin have been informed of his death and his body was taken to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital mortuary.

"We warn people to stay away from the river, especially during this time of the flood because this is the time predators and dangerous reptiles such as crocodiles follow the water," Muronga said.

While the police recognise that water is essential for daily life, Muronga cautioned communities to be alert when using the river.

"People should visit the river when the sun is visible, while in groups and swimming must be done under the watch of others," said Muronga, who also offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

