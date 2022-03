THE Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) on Saturday appointed professor Mutjinde Katjiua as its paramount chief.

He takes over from the late paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro, who died in June last year.

During his acceptance speech, Katjiua said the programmes set for the OTA are grounded in governance, institutional reform, accountability, economic empowerment, social welfare, education, restorative justice and stakeholder relations, among others.

"I humbly accept the appointment," he said.