South Africa: Trouble Brewing at Safa Over Danny Jordaan's 'Own Agenda'

7 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela

The Hawks are starting to ask questions and the Master of the High Court has been asked to investigate.

A revolt is brewing at the South African Football Association (Safa). The president of the organisation, Danny Jordaan, is fighting for his survival as some of his colleagues, some suspended, some removed, accuse him of corrupting the organisation and causing it to lose its intended focus and direction, and credibility.

Adding to Jordaan's woes and those of some of his colleagues, this week the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, confirmed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is "requesting information from persons of interest" at Safa.

Speaking to DM168, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that Safa was being investigated, but would not be drawn into divulging details.

"At this stage the prosecution has requested information from persons of interest in order to ascertain their various degrees of involvement in benefiting from the Safa account. This matter is a prosecution-led investigation. As and when there are arrests to be communicated, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will do so," Mogale said.

Personal benefit?

A suspended former NEC member, Malesele "Willie" Mooka, was forthright.

"I have personally laid...

