Rwanda: Bal 2022 - We Are Going to Play With Energy and Unity, Pack Says

Robert John Pack Jr, the American tactician who will be at the helm of REG basketball club during the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 has said that his team will be playing with energy and unity, trying to give 100 percent of their efforts during the tournament.

REG's journey in BAL 2022 tipoff on Sunday, February 6 against Morocco's AS Sale at the Dakar Arena.

Speaking to Times Sport earlier, Pack said his team is really working hard, adding that he has been trying to get them understand some of the concepts and principles that they want to use during the BAL.

"We are trying to get the sharpest possible with our offense, our defense, our communication and being able to build some chemistry together as a team," he said.

"The message is that we are going to give 100%. You will see us play very competitive basketball. We are going to play hard, we are going to play with a lot of energy and we are going to play together," he added.

He noted that the most important thing is that they are going to play together.

"I think it will make the game more easier. We will play that way. And I think all the guys are getting along, they are getting used to each other and I think they will show the Rwanda fans how committed we are to play hard and play together," he said.

The 53-year-old Pack will be assisted by Henry Mwinuka who has been in charge of the club during the national basketball league.

REG were placed in the Sahara Conference alongside AS Sale (Morocco), Dakar Universite Club (Senegal), Seydou Legacy Athletique Club (Guinea), and Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique).

After their opener against AS Salé on Sunday, Pack's side will take on Seydou Legacy Athletique on March 9, and then play Dakar Universite Club on March 11.

On March 14, they will play against Tunisian Powerhouse US-Monastir.

REG's Full Squad:

Cleveland Joseph Thomas Jr, Antony Walker, Adonis Jovon Filer, Pitchou Manga, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba,Olivier Shyaka, Kaje Elie, Habimana Ntore, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche, Kami Kabange, Mpoyo Axel and Joy Ighovodja.

