South Africa: Calls for SA Government to Condemn Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

While reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to mount across the world, so are responses in South Africa from civil society, politicians and ordinary citizens.

On Sunday, Ukrainians and South Africans marched along the Durban North beachfront in solidarity with Ukraine. The peaceful march was organised by the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (Uaza) and followed a series of protests across the country against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I would hope that -- seeing as though South Africa fought at length for its freedom -- it would know what war is and what human rights are, so it would support us," said Nataliia Galak, Uaza's social media management assistant, who was at Sunday's march.

Uaza called on the South African government to "immediately and unequivocally" condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was ashamed that South Africa had abstained from a United Nations General Assembly resolution on 2 March.

HAPPENING NOW: A group of protestors have taken to the Durban Beach front to demonstrate against Russia's activities in #Ukraine... @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/kCKHg57IVX

-- Nkosikhona Duma (@NkoRaphael) March 6, 2022

Daily Maverick has received an outpouring of responses from readers who have called for decisive action from the government on Russia's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X