South Africa: Puzzling - the ANC Government's Priorities During a Time of Great Upheaval

A series of developments about to drive up the cost of living for everyone in South Africa may have serious political consequences -- throughout history, a decline in living standards has often led to challenges to power, including threats to democracy itself.

At this point, it is important to determine which economic factors are in the control of the government, and which are not. Additionally, it is rather instructive to understand which calamities were forced upon us by the ANC itself.

What is particularly interesting about these developments is that they will have a direct bearing on what might be described as the one-third of our society who have a political voice. In other words, while life is getting worse than it was for the poor majority, those who are in the middle class and politically active also see their interests under extraordinary threat.

There are signs that the ANC does not understand this reality.

In the past few weeks, the petrol price has risen again, to a record high of more than R21 a litre.

Eskom has been granted permission to put up the price of the electricity it supplies by nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, food prices have again started...