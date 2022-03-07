South Africa: Puzzling - the ANC Government's Priorities During a Time of Great Upheaval

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

A series of developments about to drive up the cost of living for everyone in South Africa may have serious political consequences -- throughout history, a decline in living standards has often led to challenges to power, including threats to democracy itself.

At this point, it is important to determine which economic factors are in the control of the government, and which are not. Additionally, it is rather instructive to understand which calamities were forced upon us by the ANC itself.

What is particularly interesting about these developments is that they will have a direct bearing on what might be described as the one-third of our society who have a political voice. In other words, while life is getting worse than it was for the poor majority, those who are in the middle class and politically active also see their interests under extraordinary threat.

There are signs that the ANC does not understand this reality.

In the past few weeks, the petrol price has risen again, to a record high of more than R21 a litre.

Eskom has been granted permission to put up the price of the electricity it supplies by nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, food prices have again started...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X