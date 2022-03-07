South Africa: SIU Denies It Is Probing Irregularities At Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Despite Claims By Sheepish Gauteng Premier's Office

6 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

David Makhura's spokesperson says the SIU has been called in to investigate possible irregularities and corruption in tenders for the repair of Charlotte Maxeke hospital. Not so, says the SIU, which insists the hospital does not form part of any current probe.

On Friday afternoon, Thabo Masebe, the acting DG in the Office of the Gauteng Premier, attended a picket outside Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH). The picket had been called by the Open CMJAH Now coalition to protest against the continued closure of a large part of the hospital and to demand answers and timeframes.

Specifically, it had gathered to hear a response from Premier David Makhura to a memorandum that had been handed over on 20 February.

Masebe arrived late and without any other officials or politicians from the Gauteng government. Gladys Bogoshi, the CEO of the hospital since 2013, is on leave. The MEC for Health, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, is generally missing in inaction.

Masebe took up a position in front of the media cameras and began a predictable monologue of excuses, but he was interrupted by activists who drew parallels with the Life Esidimeni disaster and demanded that he address the list of questions in...

