Gambia: GFF Women's Division One League Enters Week-Seven

As part week-seven fixtures today, Friday 4th March 2022 fourth place City Girls will face-off with second place The Gambia Police Force at the Live Your Dream Sports Academy in Basori.

Third- place Berewuleng will entertain struggling side Immigration on Saturday at 3pm while Abuko United will take on league leaders Red Scorpion who are yet to taste a defeat in this season league campaign at 5pm.

On Sunday 6th March 2022, Brikama United who are languishing at the bottom of the table will square-off with The Gambia Armed Force (GAF) ladies at 4pm at the same venue.

Meanwhile information reaching Pointsports desk has it that the Competition Department of The Gambia Football Federation has forfeited week-four match points from The Gambia Armed Forces after Berewuleng appealed that GAF filled in an ineligible player.

Brikama based-club Berewuleng is now awarded three (3) points plus 2 goals.