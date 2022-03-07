Gambia: Nominations for Legislative Election Begin Tomorrow

4 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The nominations for candidates running for the National Assembly Elections will begin tomorrow across the country, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed.

This is in view of section 89 of the Constitution and section 42 of the Elections Act.

The nomination of candidates for the elections will last for nine days - from 5th to 13th March 2022 and between the hours of 8 o'clock in the morning and 4 o'clock in the afternoon at the respective Regional Offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjangbureh and Basse.

The party of the incumbent President Adama Barrow - the National People's Party (NPP) is expected to contest 40 out of 53 seats. APRC will vie for seven seats in a way of tactical alliance with the NPP.

The UDP had earlier announced it will contest all the seats in National Assembly Elections.

