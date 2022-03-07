Gambia: Barrow Inaugurates New 5-Star Basse Market

President Adama Barrow on Saturday presided over the inauguration ceremony of the newly built "5-star" market in Basse, Upper River Region, (URR) after completion of the project that took 16 months.

The newly built market replaces the structures in the market which were razed to the ground by an inferno after fire outbreak few months ago, which led to the loss of materials worth over millions.

The ceremony was graced by ministers of state, top government officials, civil servants, businesspersons and other members of the public.

In his inaugural address, the President said it was disheartening some months ago seeing the devastation caused by fire outbreak in the market, where many people especially women worked and depended on for their livelihoods.

The President said the D112 million market is high-standard 5-star market of international standard and is multipurpose, adding that the initial plan was to build 185 shops, but due to pleadings by the Basse Area Council and the people of Basse, it was expanded with the addition of over 60 shops.

"Today, from the ashes of the old market, now stands this magnificent community facility, which every Gambian should be proud of, not to mention the residents of Basse. This inaugural ceremony is, therefore, cause for thanksgiving and a great joy for all of us," the President added.

The building project, which the Barrow administration entrusted to Go Construction and Gai Enterprise, lasted one year four months. The Market has over 246 vendor shops, 2 mini-markets, and four sheds and will also be able to accommodate up to 70 women vegetable sellers.

Barrow's promise was: "From the ruins of the old market will emerge a much better and modern market that every Gambian will be proud to visit. The new Basse Market will be built to modern international standards and of high quality,"

This modern and standard market in commercial capital is expected to boost the already booming commerce, facilitate greater and fast track trade within the region and significantly reduce unemployment especially among women and the youths.