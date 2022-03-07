Gambia: CRR Governor Accused of Manipulating Sami Nam Selection

CRR — Pa Jagne, who was one of ten candidates who took part in a primary elections ahead of the National Assembly election in Sami Constituency has accused Central River Region Governor Sheriff Abass Sanyang and others of bias and corruption.

Ten candidates declared their intention to vie for National Assembly Member (NAM) for Sami Constituency in Central River Region under NPP ticket with none of them willing to give a chance to the other thus resulting in primary election.

Governor Sanyang, his deputy, presidential adviser Siaka Jatta and national women mobiliser Aja Maimuna Baldeh were present at the election held at Changai Wollof and Jagne.

Musu Kebba Keita, regional women mobiliser for Central River River north won the primaries.

Jagne, who was not happy with the outcome of the election accused Governor Sanyang and entourage of partiality and described them as the 'most corrupt'.

Mr. Jagne called on alkalolus to write and reject the results, claiming that Governor Sanyang and his team manipulated the selection committee.

According to Jagne, Madam Keita is not capable of representing the constituency at National Assembly level.

He also expressed his intention to contest for the constituency's National Assembly seat as an independent candidate.

Contacted for comments, Governor Sanyang denied the accusation, saying they had no hand in the selection process but were only present as observers to maintain peace and order during the process.

He added that the selection process was transparent, free and fair.

He urged Jagne to accept the decision of Sami people who voted their candidate of choice.